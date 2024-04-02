Tennessee Governor Accepts Resignation of Judge Charged with Coercion and Harassment

Tennessee Governor accepts resignation of Memphis judge charged with coercion and harassment after violating bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine.

Tennessee Governor Resignation Memphis Judge Coercion Harassment Bond Agreement Positive Cocaine

