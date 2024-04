Tennessee educator named 2024 National Teacher of the Year

Missy Testerman , a veteran Tennessee educator and English as a second language teacher, has been named the 2024 National Teacher of the Year. Testerman, who teaches kindergarten through eighth grade at Rogersville City School in Rogersville, Tennessee , was chosen by the Council of Chief State School Officers out of 55 state teachers of the year, representing states, territories, Washington DC, and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

'Missy’s message of advocating for inclusivity and success for all students meets the moment we’re in as a country,' the selecting committee said in a statement. 'We believe her knowledge of both the issues and the people involved in education policy and practice will lead to better outcomes for students.' Testerman taught first and second grades for 30 years before adding English as a second language to her specialties

Missy Testerman Tennessee Educator National Teacher Of The Year Inclusivity Success Students

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missy Testerman Named 2024 National Teacher of the YearMissy Testerman, a 2nd grade teacher who teaches English as a second language at Rogersville City School in Tennessee, has been recognized as the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Blockchain Life 2024 | Dubai, October 22-23, 2024The main event in the world of cryptocurrencies, mining, and web3 - Blockchain Life 2024 will take place in Dubai on October 22-23. It is expected that more than 8000 people from 140 countries will attend the forum - founders of the largest companies, industry leaders, and hundreds of young projects.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Samsung Premieres New 2024 TV Lineup at CES 2024Samsung has unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, featuring stunning displays and offering a $100 discount for pre-orders. The lineup includes 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle, and MICRO LED displays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »