Ten-year Treasury yields hold above 4.7% as raft of jobs data looms

What’s happening What’s driving investors The 10-year Treasury yield remained around the 4.70% level early Tuesday, their highest since 2007, as investors continued to price in the likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer. The 20-year note BX:TMUBMUSD20Y sits above 5% for the first time in 16 years.

Stronger-than-expected manufacturing surveys released Monday, alongside yet more hawkish chatter from Fed officials, have helped lift yields at the start of the month. The next catalysts determining this trend will be a batch of labor market data published over the next few days.

The August job openings report, or JOLTS, is due Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern, the September ADP private sector employment report is released Wednesday, followed on Thursday by weekly initial unemployment claims. Then, Friday sees the all-important nonfarm payrolls report for September.

Ahead of all that, markets are pricing in a 74% probability that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25% to 5.50% after its next meeting on November 1, according to the CME FedWatch tool. headtopics.com

The chances of a 25 basis point rate hike to a range of 5.50 to 5.75% at the subsequent meeting in December is priced at 38%.

The central bank is not expected to take its Fed funds rate target back down to around 5% until October 2024, according to 30-day Fed Funds futures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic takes part in a roundtable discussion starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

What are analysts saying “We have the key monthly labor market data released this week, and we expect a solid read on the labor environment across the board,” said Alex Pelle, U.S. economist at Mizuho.

“After much consternation over a potential partial shutdown of the federal government, we will get the jobs report on time after all [the nonfarm payrolls on Friday]. We are looking for a very solid read on the labor market with 205k jobs added, a steady 3.8% unemployment rate, and 0.3% m/m hourly earnings growth,” Pelle added.