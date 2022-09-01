Ten Across Launches Student Competition to Address Extreme Heat Impacts

All competition team members, the faculty sponsor, and the community partner representative must create an OpenWater competition platform account to be associated with the respective competition intent to apply submission.Ten Across is launching a new student competition designed to inspire the development of new and innovative solutions to address the impacts of extreme heat in poor and underserved communities in the Ten Across region.

Five teams will be selected to present their solutions to a panel of expert judges. The winning team solution will receive a $100K prize: $25K to go to the student team’s institution and an additional $75K grant to prototype the solution. Fifty thousand dollars will be given to the grand prize winner’s community partner to support implementation of the winning solution. The remaining four finalist teams will each receive $10K. A $10K People’s Choice prize will also be awarded.highlights a troubling heat trajectory—the planet is getting hotter and disadvantaged communities are being hardest hi

United States Headlines Read more: SCİENCENEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROADANDTRACK: 2024 BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition Are the First Mild-Hybrid M CarsThe dawn of a new generation for M. Here's everything you need to know about BMW's new super crossovers.

Source: RoadandTrack | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Villanova outkicks the competition for its 21st win in the 4xmile competition at the Penn RelaysDaily News | Villanova outkicks the competition for its 21st win in the 4xmile competition at the Penn Relays

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

REFİNERY29: How To Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness (Because The Toll Of Student Debt Is Very Real)“I didn’t even pay off $1,000 in the last six years, which blows my mind, and it’s due to interest and some periods of forbearance and deferment.'

Source: Refinery29 | Read more »

SOOMPİ: “Bad Prosecutor” Remains No. 1 Despite Stiff Competition And Dips Across The BoardEXO’s D.O.’s “Bad Prosecutor” continues to reign over Wednesday-Thursday dramas! According to Nielsen Korea, the October 26 broadcast of “Bad Prosecutor” achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent, nearly reaching its highest rating of 5.1 percent garnered in the previous episode. Meanwhile, Hyeri and Lee Jun Young’s “May I Help You?” scored an average SM’s payola impact Starry58Lara BadProsecutor Kyungsoo 👍🤩👍👍😘❤️ Congratulations Badprosecutor jalan cerita yang menarik dan lakonan yang mantap dari DohKyungsoo DO(D.O.) weareoneEXO EXO

Source: soompi | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Saratoga High School student wins international film competitionRohan Chopra’s ‘Journey to Mars’ charts NASA’s exploration of the red planet.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Texas A&M University student from San Antonio wins $100,000 in tuition during football toss competitionA San Antonio native and Texas A&M University student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper this past weekend at the Pac-12 Conference Championship game.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »