Temporary Channel Opened in Baltimore Port After Bridge Collapse

A temporary channel has been marked with buoys to allow a small amount of priority traffic to go in and out of Baltimore, the first step in a “phased” effort to reopen the port, Maryland’s governor said.

The deep shipping channel, dredged and maintained at a depth of 45 feet to allow the largest ships — including the Evergreen A-class container carriers which have a carrying capacity over double that of the MV Dali, which brought down the bridge last week — will remain blocked for weeks yet, but a small secondary channel has been opened. The temporary undredged route goes underneath the first standing span of the destroyed bridge over the Patapsco, giving it limited clearance and is only 11 feet deep. A fuel barge is pushed by Tugboat Crystal Coast, the first vessel to transit a new temporary alternate channel near the Dali container vessel after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Monday, April 1, 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Second temporary channel opened, rough weather slows debris removalCrews opened a second temporary channel at the site of the Baltimore bridge collapse that killed six transportation workers last week, officials said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Temporary Channel Opened at Port of Baltimore After Bridge CollapseThe Port of Baltimore opened a temporary channel to allow stranded tugs and barges to leave the harbor following a bridge collapse. Efforts to restore commercial shipping traffic at the port are ongoing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Temporary channel opened in Baltimore harbor to aid bridge responseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Second channel opened allowing some vessels to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteCrews have opened a second temporary channel allowing limited marine traffic to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is blocking the vital port’s…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

A channel has opened for vessels clearing wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteOfficials say the U.S. Coast Guard has opened a temporary alternate channel for vessels clearing debris at the site of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The federal on-scene coordin…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Second channel opened allowing some vessels to bypass wreckage at Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »