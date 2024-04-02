Temporary Channel Opened at Port of Baltimore After Bridge Collapse

The Port of Baltimore opened a temporary channel Monday for some tugs and barges that had been stranded in the harbor by last week's bridge collapse. Work toward a wider restoration of commercial shipping traffic at the port remains ongoing. The port's primary shipping channel has been blocked since the container ship MV Dali lost power and crashed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six construction workers when the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River.

A recovery team led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the state of Maryland is working to reopen the port, which is the second largest in the U.S. for "roll-on, roll-off" vehicle imports and exports of farm and construction equipment. Limited ship traffic resumed for the first time on Monday after a temporary channel with a controlling depth, or minimum depth, of 11 feet was opened on the northbound side of the channel blocked by the wreckage of the bridge and the still-trapped container shi

