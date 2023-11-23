Temporary Cease-Fire Agreement Delayed for Hostage-for-Prisoner Swap

A temporary cease-fire agreement to taken hostage is expected this week. Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt, which was announced Wednesday and will also release Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser says a planned hostage-for-prisoner swap with Hamas has been delayed until at least Friday. In a statement released late Wednesday, Tzachi Hanegbi said that contacts on the deal were continuing.

"The release will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday," he said. The swap was to take place as part of a four-day truce in the war in Gaza expected to begin on Thursday. Hanegbi gave no explanation for the delay, and it was not immediately clear when the cease-fire might begin. Earlier Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire — a diplomatic breakthrough that would free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory





fox5ny » / 🏆 587. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netanyahu Rejects Calls for a Temporary Israeli Cease-Fire in GazaSecretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Friday. He called for more humanitarian assistance into Gaza and for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals to be allowed to exit the enclave. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom/Israeli Press Office

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Gaza live updates: No ‘temporary cease fire’ without return of hostages, Netanyahu saysGraphic videos and photos posted online Friday show more than a dozen dead and wounded people on the ground near the entrance to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis. His mission is complicated by Israel’s insistence there can be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as Blinken seeks support for a temporary cease-fireU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »