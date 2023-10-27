Temple University continues enhanced safety measures by introducing new K-9 officer

Working the agility course may look like fun for a dog, but for Falko, the 2-year-old German Shepherd, this is all work. A day at the office training to become Temple’s next police K-9.

"He’s the star of the show. He’s more important than I am. People greet him before they greet me," Officer Jesse Camponelli, with Temple University Police, stated. Falko and his handler, Officer Camponelli, are spending months training together at the Philadelphia Police Academy. Falko is an explosive detection dog. His bigger role is as a crime deterrent just by being there.Temple University held a press conference on Friday to inform the community on its updated safety measures after recent shootings near campus spark an increase of concern.

"I think it helps deter crime," Officer Camponelli said. "Just bring Falko out – we will either have people walk away or he helps me engage with them." The new K-9 is the latest addition to safety upgrades on campus, including increased officer foot patrols and the addition of more than 300 surveillance cameras on properties around campus."Just having Falko on campus is going to give students and staff the sense of assurance they are safe. And, Falko is an awesome dog," Lt. Paul Perez, with the Philadelphia Police Department, said."I have two children at home," Officer Camponelli said. headtopics.com

Falko is Temple’s second K-9. He’ll graduate from patrol school in December and will be patrolling campus by the beginning of the year.

