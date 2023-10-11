Tempest Therapeutics Shares Take Flight on Study Data, Poison Pill

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics rose more than sevenfold in premarket trading Wednesday after the clinical-stage oncology company reported positive study results for its TPST-1120 drug candidate in the most common type of primary liver cancer and adopted a shareholder rights plan.

Tempest on Wednesday said new data showed clinical superiority in multiple study endpoints for TPST-1120 combined with the Roche Holdings cancer drugs Avastin and Tecentriq versus the two Roche drugs alone in a global Phase 1b/2 study.

The Brisbane, Calif., company said the data include a confirmed objective response rate of 30% for the TPST-1120 triplet arm, compared with 13.3% for the Avastin/Tecentriq control arm. Roche is managing the study under a 2021 collaboration, while Tempest retains all product rights to TPST-1120. headtopics.com

Tempest also on Wednesday said its board adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan, also known as a"poison pill," with a 10% trigger. Poison pills are antitakeover measures that can be used to neutralize activist shareholders, flooding the market with new shares and making it more expensive to acquire a controlling stake.

Tempest, noting a"significant and ongoing dislocation" in the trading price of its shares, said the board didn't adopt the rights plan in response to a specific takeover threat. Tempest shares, which closed Tuesday at 24 cents after touching a 52-week low of 17 cents during the trading session, were recently changing hands at $1.85 in premarket trading. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Tempest Therapeutics' stock jumps 1,900% as liver-cancer treatment shows promiseOncology company’s board adopts poison-pill plan

Akero Therapeutics shares plunge on liver disease treatment's mixed resultsCompany’s lead product candidate shows some benefit for patients with cirrhosis due to fatty liver disease

After-hours movers: Akero Therapeutics gains ahead of data, PagerDuty falls on conv. offeringAfter-hours movers: Akero Therapeutics gains ahead of data, PagerDuty falls on conv. offering

PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall.

Arm's shares get helping hand as IPO banks weigh in with ratingsShares of Arm Holdings rose 3% on Monday after a wave of 'buy' ratings from Wall Street analysts who said that the chip designer's dominance in the smartphone market and potential for expansion into data centers could power earnings growth.

Nicola Peltz Shares Cute Moment with ‘Baby Sis’ Harper Beckham Backstage at Victoria Beckham ShowNicola Peltz Beckham posted a photo of a cute family moment with her husband Brooklyn's sister Harper Beckham at Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris in September