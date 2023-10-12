Tempers flare among House Dems over the Israel war

Josh Gottheimer has been publicly critical in recent days of those he saw as insufficiently criticizing Hamas for its attacks on Israelis. | Alex Brandon/APProgressive and moderate House Democrats scuffled over the war in Israel during a closed-door caucus meeting on Wednesday, with one lawmaker accusing another of saying a “shit thing” about Muslims.

Accounts differ, however, on whether Gottheimer then said “because they should feel guilty” or “because they’re all guilty.” Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), a first-term progressive lawmaker, and others walked up to confront Gottheimer. The two argued back and forth, according to witnesses, with Gottheimer saying that more people should talk about how Hamas is responsible and Casar countering that Gottheimer didn’t know whether Muslim leaders in Pennsylvania had failed to do that.

The dustup shined a bright light on the longtime fracture within the Democratic Party over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It’s a divide that the party had largely skirted following the bloody surprise terrorist attack this weekend — but one that threatens to roil Democrats further as the war in the Middle East progresses in the weeks ahead. headtopics.com

The White House itself has been acutely aware of Democratic schisms on the matter, even as President Joe Biden casts a very public show of support for Israel. In a speech on Tuesday, Biden forcefully denounced Hamas’ attack as “pure, unadulterated evil,” pledging that the United States’ “has Israel’s back.

Several progressive and more establishment-minded Democrats said that party unity has been palpable so far due in part to the gruesome nature of the attacks on Israel that took place.

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

McCarthy Blasts Top Dems Over Silence on Squad's Israel RemarksFormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for not denouncing the anti-Israel comments made by members of the Squad linking Israel to an apartheid state.

'Squad' comments on Hamas reignite Dems’ Israel tensionsSquad members' comments about the attacks have sparked a backlash among Democrats.

Dems Fear Caucus' Support for Israel Could FalterDemocrat lawmakers privately concede they are worried that support for Israel inside the caucus following the brutal attack by Hamas will begin slipping in the coming days.

Dems mount pressure on 18 Republicans in Biden-won districts ahead of new House speaker voteHouse Majority Forward and Center for American Progress Action Fund memo says 18 Republicans will face test to reject MAGA 'extremism' amid House speaker vote.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Launches New Rounds of Airstrikes in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel war: Floyd Mayweather sending his private plane to Israel with supplies: ReportAsher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix. After graduating in 2021, he started writing for the Washington Examiner on the breaking news team. Follow him on X: AsherNotheis