Television

More than half of the 1,500 young people aged 10 to 24 who participated in UCLA's Center for Storytellers and Scholars'"Teens and Screens" survey said they want to see more content focused on friendships.A University of California Los Angeles survey study shows that Generation Z is much more interested in seeing stories about platonic relationships than those featuring sex and romance.

Piper Laurie arrives at the Women in Film Crystal Lucy Awards in 2009 in Los Angeles. Laurie, the strong-willed, Oscar-nominated actor who performed in acclaimed roles despite at one point abandoning acting altogether, died early Saturday.The public cannot ordinarily visit Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. But the company is hoping the physical retail, dining and entertainment locations it plans to open starting in 2025 will attract many people.

Regina (the author) shortly after she got a bachelor's degree in physics. Regina, her sister Maili, and Maili's future husband Max are standing next to a Klingon to the right and a Ferengi the left.. This show, and my father who introduced me to it, built the foundation for my sense of social justice as an astrophysicist of color.

Bruce Willis is a vulgar, wisecracking man-child, and Cybill Shepherd is a classy tough broad horrified by his shenanigans. But don't be turned off by the cliché premise: this was a sharp, experimental show and all five of its seasons are

