Teleflex and Arrow International Recall Catheterization Kits Due to Defective Component

Teleflex and its subsidiary Arrow International have recalled the Arrow QuickFlash radial artery and radial artery/arterial line catheterization kits due to a potentially defective component. The kits have been found to have increased resistance in the guidewire handle and chamber during use, which could lead to arterial vasospasm and vessel injury. The US FDA has classified this recall as Class I, indicating a high risk of serious injury or death.

The manufacturer has received 194 reports, including 10 injuries and one death related to this issue. A total of 334,995 kits distributed in the US between December 1, 2021 and January 27, 2024 are included in the recall

