Teens are on phones every waking hour — here’s what parents can do about it: experts

New research from Common Sense Media found that nearly half of 11-17-year-olds receive at least 237 notifications on their phones daily — and in some cases up to 5,000 in a 24-hour period. Alerts are almost always from friends on social media apps, with about a quarter of them popping up during the school day and 5% in the night hours.

The study analyzed surveys from 203 young people who opted to download an app onto their phones for nine days so researchers can track the data. The app collected time-stamped data about what apps were running and when as well as how many notifications the teens received.

Specific social media tracked included TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Discord. Shockingly — or not — 97% of participants were using their phones during school hours, though the study authors did not suggest that there should be any limits or bans on phones at schools.

Many teens said they use their phones during the school day to be in touch with their parents, while others admitted it was a way to give their brain a break from back-to-back classes. told NBC“They literally wake up and before they go to the bathroom, they’re on their phone,” he said. “They’re constantly forced to respond socially on Snapchat or TikTok or whatever to their friends.

Read more:

nypost »

Common Sense Applied to Religion; Or, The Bible and the PeopleCommon Sense Applied to Religion; Or, The Bible and the People by Catharine Esther Beecher is part of the HackerNoon Books Series.

2 teens detained for allegedly killing 2 other teens in ArizonaPolice say two teenagers have been detained for their alleged involvement in the deaths of two young men in Arizona.

Worried about teens and phones? 21 helpful questions for parents to askA new report from the group Common Sense Media sheds light on how much teens are actually using their phones (and it's a lot).

Worried about teens and phones? 21 helpful things parents can say and doParents are often in the dark about how, and how much, their teens are using their phones. Common Sense Media, an advocacy organization that reviews and researches media’s effect on kids, studied real-life phone use of 200 teens for its report.

2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 PHEV Wagon Is A Hybrid In Every SenseNext AMG E-Class’ blend of space, refinement and 510 hp inline six performance will make it a killer daily

'Constant buzzing': Some teens get thousands of phone notifications in a day, research findsA Common Sense Media report finds about half of 11- to 17-year-olds get at least 237 notifications a day. Some get nearly 5,000 in 24 hours. What does that do to their brains?

found that on a typical day, nearly half of 11-17-year-olds receive at least 237 notifications on their phones — and in some cases, they get up to 5,000 in a 24-hour period.

Alerts are almost always from friends on social media apps, with about a quarter of them popping up during the school day and 5% in the night hours.

The study analyzed surveys from 203 young people who opted to download an app onto their phones for nine days so researchers can track the data. The app collected time-stamped data about what apps were running and when as well as how many notifications the teens received.

Specific social media tracked included TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Discord.

Shockingly — or not — 97% of participants were using their phones during school hours, though the study authors did not suggest that there should be any limits or bans on phones at schools.

Many teens said they use their phones during the school day to be in touch with their parents, while others admitted it was a way to give their brain a break from back-to-back classes.

Alerts are almost always from friends on social media apps, with about a quarter of them popping up during the school day and 5% in the night hours.told NBC“They literally wake up and before they go to the bathroom, they’re on their phone,” he said. “They’re constantly forced to respond socially on Snapchat or TikTok or whatever to their friends. It’s a dominant factor in all of their personal lives.”

However, the study did note that many teens, especially as they get older, try to manage their online activity and what shows up on their lock screens by using the “Do Not Disturb” features on smartphones.

If parents are concerned about their teens’ phone use, the report provides recommendations on how to handle it.

The study authors first noted that instead of instantly jumping to judgment and frustration, caregivers should try to meet the young ones where they are and be curious about their experiences. But since kids are often resistant to expressing negative experiences because they’re scared of getting their phone taken away, it’s important to let your teen know that they can tell you anything and you’ll help them through it.

Shockingly — or not — 97% of participants were using their phones during school hours.They also pointed out that parents often use their phones for several hours a day as well, and use the same apps as their children.

“Use this as a way to reflect, exchange experiences, or experiment with changes in phone use to consider how it changes your mood, concentration, and sleep,” the report reads.

Realizing that every child is different, and that their use of social media will reflect their individuality, can help parents understand that this is a child’s way of living in the current world.

Lastly, while it may be tempting to download parental controls, filters, timers, and other restrictions, the authors note that these are “blunt” tools that require a lot of involvement and maintenance — and it’s also not the most effective.

“None of them will tell you how your child is feeling. Have regular conversations to understand how they feel about their life online,” the authors wrote.from Common SenseDo your kids show a sense of responsibility, such as letting you know when they leave your home? Do they show up when they say they will?

Do your kids tend to lose things, such as backpacks or homework folders? If so, expect they might lose a phone, too.

Do your kids need to be in touch for safety reasons?

Would having easy access to friends benefit them for social reasons?

Do you think they’ll use a cellphone responsibly—for example, not texting during class or disturbing others with their phone conversations?

How closely will they follow the boundaries you’ve set for when, where, and how long they can use their phone?

Will they use text, photo, and video functions responsibly and not to embarrass or harass others?