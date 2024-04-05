Teenagers Turn Plastic Bags into Sleeping Mats for the Needy

Addie Roberts, one of the teenagers behind the project, says it's so cool to help people and really puts thing into perspective.SAN ANTONIO — Plastic grocery bags: What do you do with them? Recently, HEB donated 8,000 of its plastic bags to be made into sleeping mats . The organization"It is so cool," the teenager said."It is art, and it is craftsmanship too. It puts things into perspective. You need to be grateful because some people just don't have simple things that we do.

" The 17-year-old said it is like crocheting and with practice anyone can do it. Roberts also sees it as tackling two major issues at the same time. "It takes us about 700-to-900 plastic bags per mat," Roberts said."And about 15-to-20 hours of work. We are also helping the environment, but helping the people in need.""Something that we would normally throw in the garbage is being made into an item that helps somebody sleep at night," she said."Somebody who has literally almost nothin

Teenagers Plastic Bags Sleeping Mats Crocheting Environment Needy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenagers turn plastic bags into sleeping mats for San Antonio’s homelessThe organization Teens Give Back SATX is making used grocery bags into sleeping mats for San Antonio’s unsheltered residents.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Russia’s war machine is trying to turn Ukrainian teenagers into soldiersBohadan Yermokhin was taken from the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol to Moscow. Before his 18th birthday, he received a summons from the Russian military.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Plant-based plastic releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plasticA newly developed plant-based plastic material releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plastic when exposed to sunlight and seawater, a new study has found.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Plant-based plastic releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plasticA newly developed plant-based plastic material releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plastic when exposed to sunlight and seawater, a new study has found.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Left-turn lanes now open on Montlake Blvd., retiring the on-ramp’s awkward U-turnTwo new dedicated left-turn lanes were opened on Montlake Boulevard Monday, allowing drivers heading north to get directly onto westbound 520.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

2 teenagers killed, another injured in Rancho Cucamonga crashTwo high school students were killed and another was injured when a Mustang crashed in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »