Teenagers Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Murder of Daniel McCaw

Gabriel Davies, 17, and Justin Yoon, 17, have been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of Daniel McCaw, 51. The sentencing took place on Nov. 3, 2023, and both teenagers had pleaded guilty in adult court. They agreed to a sentencing recommendation of 123 months, but the judge added 27 months to their sentences, resulting in a total of 150 months behind bars

. McCaw's body was discovered four days after his disappearance, during which Davies staged his own disappearance to make it appear as if he had been the victim of a crime. McCaw had previously been in a relationship with Davies' mother. The body was found on Sept. 1, 2022, following a welfare check at McCaw's home in Orting, Pierce County

