Teenagers Arrested in Armed Carjacking Face Judge

The five teenagers arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that started in Tukwila and ended in Renton faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. All five teenagers appeared in court individually.During those hearings, it was revealed that two of them were released from detention last week. The state was asking for probable cause for attempted robbery in the first degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The state also asked the court to find probable cause for one count of a hit-and-run of an intended vehicle for the 13-year-old arrested in connection with the armed carjacking. After listening to both sides, two were released with electronic monitoring. Three were ordered to secure detention. Before the judge made those rulings, he listened to the teen’s history. Some had no past criminal history, while two were just released from detention last week, including the youngest teen arreste

Teenagers Arrested Armed Carjacking Judge Detention Robbery Obstructing Law Enforcement Hit-And-Run Vehicle

