Teenager Shot by San Antonio Police Officer Files Civil Rights Lawsuit

Cantu is seeking an unspecified sum for past and future medical bills as well as mental anguish and court costs.

The San Antonio teenager shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer in Oct. 22, 2022, in a McDonald's parking lot has filed federal civil rights lawsuit against both the city and the former officer involved in the incident. The suit also alleges McManus failed to appropriately discipline SAPD officers and that he repeatedly reinstated officers terminated for misconduct, which created an “informal policy of tolerance and support for officers who unconstitutionally use excessive force.”

The civil complaint seeks an unspecified sum for compensation for past and future medical expenses, past and future pain and suffering, physical impairment, physical disfigurement, past and future mental anguish as well as court costs and further relief in which the plaintiffs are “justly entitled.”

