Teenager Shot and Killed by Best Friend During Shoe Fitting

A teenager is dead after allegedly being shot by his ' best friend ' who came to his home to try on shoes. 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez has been arrested and is being charged with Murder after a shooting that took place on the 2000 block of 1604 and Spanish Grant just after 1 a.m. Friday night. According to reports, Hernandez shot the teen multiple times after an argument with a Draco AK47 , a gun similar to an AK47 . It is unknown what escalated the argument.

When authorities arrived, the victim was able to give a dying declaration of Hernanadez's name to officers before ultimately passing away from his injuries. After talking with the victim's family, investigators discovered the suspect and the victim were lifelong best friends. Authorities are still trying to locate the gun used in the shooting

Teenager Shot Killed Best Friend Shoes Shooting Argument AK47 Gun Arrest Murder

