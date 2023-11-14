Teenager in Pakistan Works in Global AI Supply Chain

Like most kids his age, 15-year-old Hassan spent a lot of time online. Before the pandemic, he liked playing football with local kids in his hometown of Burewala in the Punjab region of Pakistan. But Covid lockdowns made him something of a recluse, attached to his mobile phone. “I just got out of my room when I had to eat something,” says Hassan, now 18, who asked to be identified under a pseudonym because he was afraid of legal action.

But unlike most teenagers, he wasn’t scrolling TikTok or gaming. From his childhood bedroom, the high schooler was working in the global artificial intelligence supply chain, uploading and labeling data to train algorithms for some of the world’s largest AI companies. The raw data used to train machine-learning algorithms is first labeled by humans, and human verification is also needed to evaluate their accurac

United States Headlines Read more: WIRED »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PENNLİVE: Global Reports Highlight Failure in Curbing Global Warming and Its Health ImpactsTwo global reports reveal the failure of the world in curbing global warming and its negative impacts on human health, including an increase in heat-related deaths. The reports emphasize the harmful effects directly caused by the fossil fuel industry.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

ETNOW: Teenager Speaks Out About Death HoaxIn her first interview since the hoax, the 16-year-old sheds little light on the Instagram post that preceded her recent comeback. So, what really happened? Months after the post went live, the truth behind who perpetrated the death hoax is still muddled.

Source: etnow | Read more »

KSATNEWS: San Antonio Teenager Shot by Officer Arrested on Felony WarrantA San Antonio teenager who was shot by a police officer last year has been arrested on a felony warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. The teenager was taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance call and found him asleep in an apartment bedroom.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

POSTLOCAL: Teenager Fatally Shot in Columbia Heights, Suspect Brags on Social MediaA 14-year-old youth in the District’s Columbia Heights neighborhood was fatally shot while riding a scooter on Nov. 3. The suspect, 17-year-old Lorenzo Thompson, bragged about the killing on social media. Another teenager was wounded in the shooting. Police believe Niko Estep was targeted. Efforts to reach Niko’s relatives have been unsuccessful.

Source: postlocal | Read more »

WTHRCOM: Teenager Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident at Pacers Athletic CenterA 17-year-old from Indianapolis is facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder, after a shooting incident at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

Source: WTHRcom | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Teenager Starts Garden to Provide Fresh Produce to Families in NeedLauren Schroeder, a 17-year-old from Iowa, noticed a lack of fresh produce in donations to a community food nonprofit. She decided to start a garden on her family's farm to supply families in need with homegrown vegetables. Her mother fully supported her idea.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »