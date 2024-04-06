Teenager Hit by Drunk Driver While Jogging in Crosswalk

While waiting for his daughter to make it through an hours-long surgery, Leo Alvarez can’t help but think of the future. In three months, they should be celebrating Nina’s quinceanera. But instead of party planning, tonight she’s lying unconscious in a hospital bed. “I mean, for me, the only thing I can do is support her. That’s the only thing I can do,” said Alvarez.

Thursday evening, Alvarez said 14-year-old Nina was on a nightly run-- the Indian Springs Middle School student conditioning to go out for the cross-country team at Keller High School."My wife looked at the phone, and she wasn't moving. She said, ‘Something isn't right here’,” he said.Tread marks still stain the pavement where Keller Police say Nina was hit while jogging through a crosswalk on Bear Creek Parkway. Police arrested the driver, 67-year-old, Michael Mango, for intoxication assault with a vehicle. They say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop until after the cras

