Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting on King County Metro Bus

A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man on a King County Metro bus has been arrested after a month-long search. Marcel Da’jon Wagner was shot while he appeared to be sleeping on the bus. The suspect, Dominguez, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree murder. Wagner's former teacher and principal express their grief and welcome the pursuit of justice in this tragic case.

