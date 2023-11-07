HEAD TOPICS

Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting on King County Metro Bus

KING5Seattle1 min.

A 17-year-old has been arrested for shooting and killing a man on a King County Metro bus. The suspect is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree murder. Wagner's former teacher and principal express their grief and support for justice.

A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man on a King County Metro bus has been arrested after a month-long search. Marcel Da’jon Wagner was shot while he appeared to be sleeping on the bus. The suspect, Dominguez, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree murder. Wagner's former teacher and principal express their grief and welcome the pursuit of justice in this tragic case.

