Teenager Accused of Fatal Crash Appears in Court

Chase Daniel Jones, the 18-year-old accused of running a red light at 112 mph in Renton before crashing into a van and killing four people on March 19, 2024. video-called in from his hospital bed to make his first court appearance on April 1, 2024. Jones pleaded not guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Court documents say 38-year-old Andrea Smith Hudson, 13-year-old Matilda Wilcoxson, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson and 12-year-old Boyd Buster Brown were all in the van that Jones crashed into and were "immediately killed" in the "incredibly violent collision." According to charging papers, Jones has been involved in three major crashes in the last year that included speeding and totaling multiple vehicle

