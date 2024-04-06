Teenage Parents Receive Mentorship and Guidance from Pretty Passionate Hands

Paradise Bradford, the founder and CEO of Pretty Passionate Hands , is helping teenage parents by providing mentorship and guidance. She understands the challenges they face as she was once a teen mom herself.

Bradford creates a safe and non-judgmental environment at New Circle Church where she mentors mothers and fathers aged 12 to 18. Teenagers like Imari Torain-Penick appreciate the advice and love they receive from Bradford, who has become like a second mother to them.

Teenage Parents Mentorship Guidance Pretty Passionate Hands Challenges Safe Environment

