Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Director Teases Shredder's Introduction

The director of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem teases the introduction of the iconic villain Shredder into the world of Mutant Mayhem. The sequel may focus on him as a character akin to the Joker.

