Teenage Murder Suspect Turns Himself In After Shooting on Metro Bus

Miguel Rivera Dominguez, a 17-year-old suspect, turned himself in to authorities after being charged with first degree murder and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of shooting a total stranger on a Metro bus in Burien. Surveillance footage shows Rivera Dominguez wearing a ski mask and firing five rounds into the victim's head and neck at point blank range. He then yelled at the bus driver to open the door before fleeing the scene.

Police traced his steps through surveillance cameras and received a tip that he may live on 142nd street. Rivera Dominguez and an acquaintance went to the Boys and Girls Club after the shooting to discard the mask and change clothes

