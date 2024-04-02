Teenage girl killed by deputies while surrendering during kidnapping

A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept.

27, 2022. Her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, was also fatally shot.

