Teenage driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run collision in San Jose

A teenage driver was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 4:10 a.m. in the area of Nieman Boulevard and Daniel Maloney Drive in East San Jose and involved two vehicles. San Jose police said a black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was speeding while heading north on Nieman Boulevard and blew through a stop sign at Daniel Maloney Drive, hitting a white 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck heading west on Maloney.

The man driving the Nissan pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. Patrol officers located the juvenile believed to be the driver of the Camaro and took him into custody, police said.During the investigation, Nieman Boulevard was closed from Laddie Way to Blanding Avenue while Elkins Way was shut down from Pomeroy Avenue to Nieman Boulevard. Daniel Maloney Drive was also closed from Brigadoon Way to Nieman Boulevard.It was the 12th fatal collision and 12th traffic death of 2024, police sai

