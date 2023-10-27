'Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Twins After Secretly Welcoming Fifth Child

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 202323H AGO23H AGO16M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 15, 2023JUN 9, 2023OCT 23, 2023OCT 5, 2023APR 25, 2023JAN 10, 2023

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 202323H AGO23H AGO16M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 15, 2023JUN 9, 2023OCT 23, 2023OCT 5, 2023APR 25, 2023JAN 10, 2023

Read more:

etnow »

'Teen Mom 2' alum Kailyn Lowry is pregnant, expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah ScottThe former MTV personality is already the mother of sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed and Rio. She kept her fifth child’s 2022 arrival under wraps. Read more ⮕

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins After 5th BabyMTV alum Kailyn Lowry revealed on Friday, October 27, that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott are expecting twins Read more ⮕

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins months after welcoming baby no. 5Months after Kailyn Lowry confirmed she privately welcomed her fifth baby, the Teen Mom alum announced she’s pregnant with twins. Read more ⮕

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins months after welcoming baby no. 5Months after Kailyn Lowry confirmed she privately welcomed her fifth baby, the 'Teen Mom' alum announced she’s pregnant with twins. Read more ⮕

Kailyn Lowry Officially Confirms She Is Pregnant With TwinsAfter months of baby rumors, former 'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry has confirmed her latest pregnancy—this time with twins! Read more ⮕

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Boyfriend Elijah Scott: 'Permanent Souvenir'Kailyn Lowry revealed she is pregnant and expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lowry is already a mom to five kids: sons Rio, Creed, Lux, Lincoln and Isaac. Read more ⮕