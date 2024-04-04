Teen golfer Zadie Posternack defies odds with rapid rise in the sport

When Zadie Posternack lines up alongside 79 other junior golfers at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday morning for the Golf Channel-televised Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, even some of the 7-year-olds might have more golf experience than she does. And in that, the Patrick Henry High School freshman is refreshingly unique. Just over three years ago, Posternack, now 14, hadn’t touched a golf club or fathomed playing the game.

She was too busy trying a bunch of other sports, with club soccer as the focus. Posternack practiced nearly every day as a 10-year-old with Albion SC, but it all became a bit weird when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All youth sports came to a halt, and when the teams returned to practice after lockdown, Posternack recalls having to occupy her own little square so as not to get too close to the other kids, with little actual soccer being played. It would be months before games were held

