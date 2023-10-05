Teen faces trespassing, drug charges as search for suspects accused of striking NISD officer with car continues

Daniel Morales, 18, charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone after Sept.

Daniel Morales, 18, was part of a group of three people accused of breaking into the aquatic center in the 8400 block of N. Loop 1604 West on Sept. 24.Morales was taken into custody, but the two other men got into a Ford Mustang, which then struck one of the responding officers, an SAPD incident report shows.

He is scheduled for a prehearing in 399th District Court on the drug charge on Oct. 24, court records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 12 on the trespassing charge on Oct. 25, court records show. headtopics.com

Reached via text message Thursday, Morales’ defense attorney did not provide a comment on his client’s pending criminal charges.Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News.

