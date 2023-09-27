Teen crashes stolen SUV into home, first responders take cover during massive explosion

A teenager in New York is facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing an SUV and crashing it into a home, resulting in a home explosion hours later. "It was very loud, uh, sent multiple first responders around the back of a fire truck for safety while debris was falling from the sky," Sgt. Mike Burgess said during a news conference.

Surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage, an Oneida City Fire Department chief said.

The blast caught so much attention in the community that police had to ask onlookers to stay away. "We understand people are curious, but please consider that people have had their lives turned upside down and are trying to collect the pieces. They do not want to be gawked at. Please try to be courteous to the victims and stop unnecessary travel," a police Facebook post said.

JUDGE RULES NYC MIGRANT SHELTER AT STATEN ISLAND'S ST JOHN VILLA ACADEMY MUST BE VACATED Police had to ask the public to stay away during the investigation while crews worked to clean up following the explosion headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

New York City mom, teen daughter, dog may be murder-suicide: ReportA New York City mom and her teen daughter, who were found dead in their apartment Monday next to the family dog, may have died in a murder-suicide.

New teen center coming to Rochester's 19th Ward through new state fundingRochester, N.Y.— Crucial funds are on the way to create a new safe haven for local teens.Sen. Jeremy Cooney announced $1 million in state funding for a new tee

Royal Blood Talks New York Pizza, New Album On 'Lipps Service'Royal Blood visits the 'Lipps Service' to discuss its new album, its favorite New York pizza spots, and befriending Jimmy Page.

New York Times Best Seller Erika Sánchez brings Mexican-American roots to new bookNew York Times Best Seller Erika Sánchez reflects on lessons learned growing up as the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fireAn early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak​ service into the city for the commute.

Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fireAn early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak​ service into the city for the commute.

Bodycam footage from the scene captured the moment the home exploded, sending debris flying everywhere.Video shows how the severity of the blast caused first responders to take cover.

"It was very loud, uh, sent multiple first responders around the back of a fire truck for safety while debris was falling from the sky," Sgt. Mike Burgess said during a news conference.

Surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage, an Oneida City Fire Department chief said.

The blast caught so much attention in the community that police had to ask onlookers to stay away.

"We understand people are curious, but please consider that people have had their lives turned upside down and are trying to collect the pieces. They do not want to be gawked at. Please try to be courteous to the victims and stop unnecessary travel," a police Facebook post said.

JUDGE RULES NYC MIGRANT SHELTER AT STATEN ISLAND'S ST JOHN VILLA ACADEMY MUST BE VACATED

Police had to ask the public to stay away during the investigation while crews worked to clean up following the explosion

No injuries to residents or emergency crews were reported. Many residents were displaced but offered assistance by the Red Cross and other agencies.