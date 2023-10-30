Teen charged in viral video of guy seen sucker-punching people at Houston-area park

The video posted on Nextdoor shows a guy in a red hoodie randomly walking up to people at Wortham Park in the Cypress area and punching them from behind.Aaron Lasean Lewis, 19, is charged with assault with bodily injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon stemming from two incidents on Oct. 26, according to court documents. , a man told them he was walking on the trail that runs parallel with Wortham Boulevard around 5:45 p.m.

The victim said he saw Lewis grab something from the front pocket underneath his red hoodie. He believed Lewis had a gun so he tried to de-escalate the situation and told Lewis he forgave him.Investigators said they identified Lewis and his partner from comments under the social video. They also spotted a gun in one of the stills from the video.

This happened on the same trail. Another man said Lewis approached him and tapped him on the shoulder with a gun in his hand. The victim also spotted the other man filming the incident. Lewis then handed over the firearm to his partner, who kept the gun pointed at the victim. The victim said Lewis charged at him and hit him several times in the head and upper body. Lewis then put the victim in a chokehold and hit in several more times.Investigators said a witness saw the attack and recognized the two men from school. headtopics.com

It shows a guy in a red hoodie with Spartans on the front randomly going up to people from behind and sucker-punching them. He also tried to tackle one man at the Cypress-area park earlier this week. KHOU 11 News reporter Jason Miles tracked down the 19-year-old seen in the video who said he now regrets his violent behavior. KHOU 11 News spoke with Lewis at his home, not far from the park. He admitted his parents were disappointed when they learned what happened.

KHOU 11 News couldn't verify that part of his story. Lewis said he did it to get likes and views on YouTube and TikTok.

