Teen charged in fatal D.C. carjacking was freed after earlier arrest

A 15-year-old girl, who D.C. police say was involved in a carjacking and crash that killed another girl Thursday, had been placed in the custody of the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services a week earlier because she faced robbery and theft charges. But a judge said she ordered the girl released after the agency said it had no available housing for her.
The teenage girl, now charged as a juvenile with several additional crimes, was allegedly involved in an incident in which a carjacked Honda Pilot, traveling at a high speed, struck a utility pole at Brentwood Road and Bryant Street NE shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police. They said the driver, Kendra Outlaw, 16, of Northeast, was killed.
The Washington Post, which generally does not identify people who are charged with crimes as juveniles, was allowed to attend the hearing on the condition that it not disclose the girl's name. DYRS declined to comment on the case. Lindsey Appiah, the District's deputy mayor for public safety and justice, would not address specifics of the case, saying only: "If a judge orders a youth securely held. … DYRS does not refuse such placement." By law, officials cannot publicly talk about juvenile matter.
At the hearing before Nolan, D.C. police detective Cornel Keleman testified that at the scene of the crash, the girl appeared “shook, agitated and was crying.” Keleman said she told detectives that she wanted to return to the Toyota because she had left her purse in the back seat, where she was sitting at the time of the crash.
Keleman testified that the Honda owner was an Uber driver who had pulled to the side of the road in 3600 block of Southern Avenue SE early Thursday. The driver said three males brandishing a gun ordered her out. The driver told detectives that another vehicle, the carjacked Toyota Camry, was blocking her from driving away.