Teen charged in fatal D.C. carjacking was freed after earlier arrest

A 15-year-old girl, who D.C. police say was involved in a carjacking and crash that killed another girl Thursday, had been placed in the custody of the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services a week earlier because she faced robbery and theft charges. But a judge said she ordered the girl released after the agency said it had no available housing for her.

The teenage girl, now charged as a juvenile with several additional crimes, was allegedly involved in an incident in which a carjacked Honda Pilot, traveling at a high speed, struck a utility pole at Brentwood Road and Bryant Street NE shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police. They said the driver, Kendra Outlaw, 16, of Northeast, was killed.

The Washington Post, which generally does not identify people who are charged with crimes as juveniles, was allowed to attend the hearing on the condition that it not disclose the girl’s name. DYRS declined to comment on the case. Lindsey Appiah, the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, would not address specifics of the case, saying only: “If a judge orders a youth securely held. … DYRS does not refuse such placement.” By law, officials cannot publicly talk about juvenile matter. headtopics.com

At the hearing before Nolan, D.C. police detective Cornel Keleman testified that at the scene of the crash, the girl appeared “shook, agitated and was crying.” Keleman said she told detectives that she wanted to return to the Toyota because she had left her purse in the back seat, where she was sitting at the time of the crash.

Keleman testified that the Honda owner was an Uber driver who had pulled to the side of the road in 3600 block of Southern Avenue SE early Thursday. The driver said three males brandishing a gun ordered her out. The driver told detectives that another vehicle, the carjacked Toyota Camry, was blocking her from driving away. headtopics.com

Read more:

postlocal »

University City High School teacher accused of trying to pay teen for sex appears in courtA University City High School science teacher and cross country coach made his first court appearance after being arrested earlier this week for attempting to… Read more ⮕

This conservative appeals court’s rulings are testing the Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court this term will review eight 5th Circuit decisions. It has sided with the Biden administration over the lower court twice in the past week. Read more ⮕

Body of missing NYC boy found in East River — mom faints after seeing dead son: sourcesScene where divers searched for teen who jumped in East River by soccer field Read more ⮕

Parents of 13-year-old who vanished in East River blame NYC DOE: 'Supposed to be escorted'Divers searching for teen who jumped in East River by soccer field Read more ⮕

Gary man charged with rapeA Gary man is facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting a teen girl. Read more ⮕

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12 Trailer Dials Up the Funky BeatThe Aqua Teen Hunger Force is back on Adult Swim and a new trailer for Season 12 sees the fast food trio ushered back in with a sick beat. Read more ⮕