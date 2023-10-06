Teen charged for fatally stabbing Brooklyn activist was 'respectful' pupil: ex-teacher

A teenager charged with the fatal stabbing of a beloved Brooklyn social justice activist was a “respectful” pupil who recently graduated from high school, according to a former teacher.
The accused killer was wearing the same white T-shirt and striped shorts he had on when cops busted him at his home on Lafayette Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard — down the block from where Ryan Carson, 32, was fatally stabbed early Monday as his girlfriend watched in horror.“More details will follow,” he later added. as a main person of interest in Carson’s brutal slaying.
The unhinged man can be heard yelling "I'll kill you!" before the two scuffle, with Carson eventually tumbling over the bus stop bench while the attacker pulls out a knife and stabs him three times, according to cops and video of the carnage.
By Wednesday, police said they had identified the suspect but were waiting for “probable cause to make this arrest,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. He was also cited in a report related to a July incident in which his aunt claimed he smashed objects in his girlfriend’s apartment after a fight — and described him in a 911 call as mentally disturbed, sources said.
"I mean there were really no issues — where you can go back and check if there were any kind of problems with him in the past," Riddick said.
Two young women, who described themselves as best friends of Brian’s twin sister Brianna – but also friendly with Brian – also went to the Dowlings’ house. When asked about the suspect’s mental health, one replied: “I do know there have been issues.
"I mean…one day you could be dead close to the person and they're thinking murderous things or got a murderous mind. I mean that's major.""Imagine if it was someone from your block," said Riccardo Sanchez, 51.