Teen charged for fatally stabbing Brooklyn activist was 'respectful' pupil: ex-teacher

A teenager charged with the fatal stabbing of a beloved Brooklyn social justice activist was a “respectful” pupil who recently graduated from high school, according to a former teacher.

The accused killer was wearing the same white T-shirt and striped shorts he had on when cops busted him at his home on Lafayette Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard — down the block from where Ryan Carson, 32, was fatally stabbed early Monday as his girlfriend watched in horror.“More details will follow,” he later added. as a main person of interest in Carson’s brutal slaying.

The unhinged man can be heard yelling “I’ll kill you!” before the two scuffle, with Carson eventually tumbling over the bus stop bench while the attacker pulls out a knife and stabs him three times, according to cops and video of the carnage. headtopics.com

By Wednesday, police said they had identified the suspect but were waiting for “probable cause to make this arrest,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. He was also cited in a report related to a July incident in which his aunt claimed he smashed objects in his girlfriend’s apartment after a fight — and described him in a 911 call as mentally disturbed, sources said.

“I mean there were really no issues — where you can go back and check if there were any kind of problems with him in the past,” Riddick said. headtopics.com

Two young women, who described themselves as best friends of Brian’s twin sister Brianna – but also friendly with Brian – also went to the Dowlings’ house. When asked about the suspect’s mental health, one replied: “I do know there have been issues.

“I mean…one day you could be dead close to the person and they’re thinking murderous things or got a murderous mind. I mean that’s major.”“Imagine if it was someone from your block,” said Riccardo Sanchez, 51. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

18-year-old Brian Dowling arraigned in deadly stabbing of Brooklyn activistThe 18-year-old charged with stabbing a Brooklyn activist to death was arraigned late Thursday night in Brooklyn Criminal Court. CBS New York\u0027s Ali Bauman was there. Read more: https:\/\/cbsloc.al\/3Q4fd3e

Teen girl charged with murder after teen boy killed in Deschambault LakeThe girl, whose age was not provided by RCMP, was charged with second\u002Ddegree murder.

Brian Dowling charged with murder in deadly stabbing of NYC activist Ryan Carson, sources saySources told CBS New York Bowling was taken into custody Thursday morning and questioned at the 81st Precinct.

Suspect arrested in killing of public policy advocate Ryan CarsonPolice said they arrested 18-year-old Brian Dowling on Thursday in Brooklyn. CBS New York\u0027s Dave Carlin has the latest.

18-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of public policy advocate Ryan CarsonPolice took Brian Dowling into custody on Thursday in Brooklyn. CBS New York\u0027s Dave Carlin has the latest on the investigation.

Person of interest in custody in fatal stabbing of Brooklyn activistNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.