Teen arrested after San Jose fatal hit-and-run crash Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Rengstorff Avenue just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving several people and a gun being fired, the Mountain View Police Department said in a news release. No victims were found at the home, but one arrived at El Camino Hospital a short time later, police said. He received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg and was expected to survive.

Officers went to the hospital and detained two people who were linked to the victim, police said, adding that a firearm was found in their vehicle. Police did not announce any charges in the case.“Nothing so far suggests there is any outstanding threat to the general public,” police said in the releas

