Teen Accused of Killing Friend While Buying Shoes

A teen is accused of killing his lifelong friend while buying a pair of shoes from him, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office. Daniel Hernandez, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder. His bail has been set at $150,000. Hernandez is accused of fatally shooting his 18-year-old friend around 1 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office did not release the friend's name.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference Saturday night that deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of S Loop 1604 E near Spanish Grant Road after they received a report of a shooting. There, deputies found the 18-year-old with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. READ MORE: Man found shot dead in crashed vehicle after South Side robbery The teen was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, but was able to give a deputy Hernandez’s name as the person who shot him, Salazar said. The sheriff said Hernandez went to his friend’s home to try on a pair of shoes he was going to buy from him, when he shot his friend with a Draco AK47, which is a small weapon designed to look like an AK47. Salazar said both their families described them as being friends since they were children. The sheriff’s office is currently conducting an open search for the murder weapon, which is described as a black weapon with a wooden handl

Teen Accused Killing Friend Shoes Bexar County Arrest Murder Shooting Bail Custody

