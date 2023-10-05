Ted Cruz warns 'the country's gone' if Texas turns blue in 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that the United States will be"gone" if the state of Texas turns blue in 2024, adding that his Senate race is going to be"a real fight."

Cruz cited his last Senate race in his prediction for the 2024 Senate election, noting that he won against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke by only around 200,000 votes and that the Democratic Party had spent"tens of millions of dollars" in the election, drastically increasing voter turnout among Democratic voters.

Cruz asked voters to lend their support to him in the Senate race since the Democrats have"set their bull's-eye on my race." Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) and Democratic state Sen. Roland Gutierrez are running in the Democratic Party's primary for the 2024 Texas Senate race. headtopics.com

Allred recently voted to prohibit federal funds from being used for Texas's Operation Lone Star as the state faces a surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border. Operation Lone Star is a program spearheaded by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in March 2021 to combat illegal immigration in the state, which has led to more than 470,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions, according to the state.

