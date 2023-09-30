Technology will not make the sport error-free, says Spurs' Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is not a fan of video assistant referee (VAR) as the system complicates matters, after his team benefited from an error by the officials in Saturday's clash against Liverpool. "I think I'm on record saying that I've never really been a fan of it since it came in," Postecoglou, who previously managed Scottish Premiership club Celtic, told reporters after the game.

"Not for any other reason than I think that it complicates areas of the game that I thought were pretty clear in the past, but I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that technology would come in. We have to deal with it.

"The game is littered with historical refereeing decisions that weren't right, but we all accepted that it was part of the game because we're dealing with human beings," Postecoglou said. "I think that people are under the misconception that VAR is going to be errorless. I don't think there's any technology because so much of our game isn't factual. It's down to interpretation, and they're still human beings.

"When you put such a high bar on something, it invariably is going to fail, so if people are thinking that VAR is going to be something that at some point that is perfect, that's never going to happen." headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

PGMOL admits 'significant human error' cost Liverpool key goal in loss to TottenhamThe Professional Game Match Officials Limited, responsible for referees in English soccer, admitted a 'significant human error' cost Liverpool a goal during their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

PGMOL admits 'significant human error' cost Liverpool key goal in loss to TottenhamThe Professional Game Match Officials Limited, responsible for referees in English soccer, admitted a 'significant human error' cost Liverpool a goal during their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

Nevada woman’s death after taking abortion pills spurs lawsuit, safety fearsThe family of a Nevada woman who died of sepsis after taking abortion pills is suing for wrongful death, a case that is reigniting safety concerns as the Biden administration seeks to expand access by relaxing medical protocols.

NBA suspends former Spurs guard Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to womenThe NBA has suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league

Former Spurs guard, current free agent Josh Primo suspended by NBA for ‘conduct detrimental to league’The NBA on Friday announced that former San Antonio Spurs player and current free agent guard Josh Primo has been suspended for four games, for conduct they say is “detrimental to the league”.

Ex-Spurs guard Josh Primo suspended for allegedly exposing himself on ‘multiple instances’The NBA suspended free-agent guard Josh Primo for four games for what it will term as “conduct detrimental,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.