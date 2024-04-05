Technical Issues Impact FAFSA Submissions and Aid Eligibility

Technological issues during the soft launch of the application at the end of December meant many students and their families may have struggled just to submit the form from the time of its release through mid-January. But this year, as of late March, FAFSA submissions were down about 29% from the previous year, according to the.

By now, most of the problems with submitting the form have been resolved, but getting the FAFSA information from the ED's Federal Student Aid office to colleges has introduced another slew of issues.with the information some schools were receiving, including inconsistent student tax information from the Internal Revenue Service that could impact a student's aid eligibilit

FAFSA Submissions Technical Issues Aid Eligibility Students Families

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAFSA fiasco leaves Texas students uncertain about college aidAfter delays and technical glitches regarding FAFSA, many Texas students are unsure whether they’ll get the financial aid they need to attend college in the...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

College financial aid extension in the works for California students hurt by FAFSA messState officials hope to help students whose college dreams are endangered by glitches and delays affecting the federal financial aid application, or FAFSA.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

FAFSA delays prompt California lawmakers to extend deadline for student financial aid applicationsThe California Legislature has voted to give prospective college students more time to apply for financial aid

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

FAFSA delays prompt California lawmakers to extend deadline for student financial aid applicationsThe California Legislature has voted to give prospective college students more time to apply for financial aid. The state Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that extends the application deadline to May 2. The extension is a response to delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Another FAFSA snafu could delay students’ financial aid even moreSara Ruberg is an associate producer with NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Delays and Glitches in FAFSA Form Leave Students Waiting for Financial AidMillions of students nationwide have been left waiting to find out whether they will receive financial aid for college in the fall. For many of them, their future hangs on aid packages that are contingent on their answers to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, which has been plagued by glitches and delays this year following an overhaul.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »