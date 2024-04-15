Tech Startup Offers AI Surveillance System for Homeowners

It’s a bold pitch for homeowners: What if you let a small tech startup’s crowdfunded AI surveillance system dispense vigilante justice for you? A Slovenia-based company called OZ-IT recently announced PaintCam Eve, a line of autonomous property monitoring devices that will utilize motion detection and facial recognition to guard against supposed intruders.

When the stranger fails to comply, Eve automatically fires a paintball at his chest. Later, a man watches from his PaintCam app’s livestream as his frantic daughter waves at Eve’s camera to spare her boyfriend, which her father allows. “If an unknown face appears next to someone known—perhaps your daughter’s new boyfriend—PaintCam defers to your instructions,” reads a portion of product’s website.

AI Surveillance Home Security Autonomous Monitoring Motion Detection Facial Recognition

