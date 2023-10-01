Tech Happy Life

AI chatbots are currently limited but will rapidly evolve. As AIs excel in various tasks, chatbots could soon become "more human than human" as they reshape our future.

Personal Perspective: There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about AIs. You can play a pivotal role in shaping a safer, ethical future.There is a brewing social dilemma as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) divides humanity into AI embracers and restrainers, with far-reaching consequences for our future.

AIs are being developed to act more human-like so they will be more appealing to us. However, this will cause us to view AIs as sentient life forms. This is a problem.

Read more:

PsychToday »

7 Apple Watch tips to improve battery lifeThe Apple Watch offers all-day battery life, but these tips should help you extend it - what you need to know.

| Put on a happy database faceEllis Rosen cartoon on facial-recognition databases.

'Happy Little Fest' in Muncie celebrates Bob RossThe event allows guests to enjoy numerous activities centered around the classic PBS series 'The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross'.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow perform 'If It Makes You Happy'Consider us happy! Watch Sheryl Crow join Olivia Rodrigo during her acoustic set at the legendary Bluebird Café to perform Crow's 1996 hit 'If It Makes You Happy.'

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow Perform 'If It Makes You Happy': WATCHThe singer-songwriters shared the stage at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe.

AI chatbots are currently limited but will rapidly evolve. As AIs excel in various tasks, chatbots could soon become "more human than human" as they reshape our future.

AI chatbots are currently limited but will rapidly evolve. As AIs excel in various tasks, chatbots could soon become "more human than human" as they reshape our future.AI enables us to "resurrect" the deceased and grant us a version of immortality. Are we prepared to have simulated lives in our brave new world?

AI enables us to "resurrect" the deceased and grant us a version of immortality. Are we prepared to have simulated lives in our brave new world?Personal Perspective: There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about AIs. You can play a pivotal role in shaping a safer, ethical future.

Personal Perspective: There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about AIs. You can play a pivotal role in shaping a safer, ethical future.There is a brewing social dilemma as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) divides humanity into AI embracers and restrainers, with far-reaching consequences for our future.

There is a brewing social dilemma as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) divides humanity into AI embracers and restrainers, with far-reaching consequences for our future.AIs will continue to evolve and proliferate. We will soon be falling in love with AIs that are designed to emotionally bond with us. The implications of this are staggering.

AIs will continue to evolve and proliferate. We will soon be falling in love with AIs that are designed to emotionally bond with us. The implications of this are staggering.AIs are being developed to act more human-like so they will be more appealing to us. However, this will cause us to view AIs as sentient life forms. This is a problem.

AIs are being developed to act more human-like so they will be more appealing to us. However, this will cause us to view AIs as sentient life forms. This is a problem.

We have reached an inflection point in our human evolution, and our world will never be the same.AIs will change the world as we know it. Humanity cannot afford to be divided in how we use these evolving AIs. My fellow human beings, it is time to level up.

AIs will change the world as we know it. Humanity cannot afford to be divided in how we use these evolving AIs. My fellow human beings, it is time to level up.

ChatGPT has the potential to change the world in profound ways. Are we ready for it?Here is one reason that we can't stop thinking that life is getting worse, despite the amazing progress humans have made over the centuries.

Here is one reason that we can't stop thinking that life is getting worse, despite the amazing progress humans have made over the centuries.We are drawn to certainty in this dynamic, rapidly-evolving world. By embracing uncertainty, we are in greater harmony with the universe and become happier.

We are drawn to certainty in this dynamic, rapidly-evolving world. By embracing uncertainty, we are in greater harmony with the universe and become happier.We can be more grateful for what we have, but we can also be grateful for the negatives that didn't happen to us.

We can be more grateful for what we have, but we can also be grateful for the negatives that didn't happen to us.As we navigate a complicated world, we aim to increase happiness and reduce suffering. These five pathways can help us on the journey.

As we navigate a complicated world, we aim to increase happiness and reduce suffering. These five pathways can help us on the journey.Depression is a trap from which escape is often devilishly difficult. "Behavioral activation" often helps, but there is a strategy that we often need to use to get started.

Depression is a trap from which escape is often devilishly difficult. "Behavioral activation" often helps, but there is a strategy that we often need to use to get started.America continues to struggle with a high rate of gun violence. How many tragedies must we endure before we take meaningful action to reduce gun violence?

America continues to struggle with a high rate of gun violence. How many tragedies must we endure before we take meaningful action to reduce gun violence?Critical race theory (CRT) has become yet another hotly contested issue that divides the left and right in America. We need a healthier way to approach this controversial issue.

Critical race theory (CRT) has become yet another hotly contested issue that divides the left and right in America. We need a healthier way to approach this controversial issue.We did not make a choice to have consciousness, and this reality can help us connect with one another better.

We did not make a choice to have consciousness, and this reality can help us connect with one another better.We need to have free will, or at least believe that we have it, to be happy. Here's why, and how to get more of it.

We need to have free will, or at least believe that we have it, to be happy. Here's why, and how to get more of it.While a definitive answer to the question of free will might always be elusive, there are ways to think about it that allow space for growth as well as understanding and tolerance.

While a definitive answer to the question of free will might always be elusive, there are ways to think about it that allow space for growth as well as understanding and tolerance.While it is important to try to understand ourselves, we don't want to get too attached to thoughts we have about ourselves. We should think more flexibly.

While it is important to try to understand ourselves, we don't want to get too attached to thoughts we have about ourselves. We should think more flexibly.Let’s Get Real

As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.