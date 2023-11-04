Tech Expert Warns About Chinese-Owned TikTok Manipulating Information Environment

As China increasingly grows as a U.S. adversary versus ally, one tech expert sounded a “five-alarm fire” about how Chinese-owned TikTok is manipulating the information environment. The Heritage Foundation tech policy center director Kara Frederick emphasized the potential long-term impact of children internalizing manipulated information and becoming future judges and lawyers. She stressed the need to ban TikTok
. Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan also highlighted how TikTok has become the primary search engine for over half of Gen Z, exposing them to CCP-influenced propaganda
