Tech Entrepreneur Launches App to Track Stock Trades of Politicians

Chris Josephs wakes up each morning, opens his laptop, and combs through last night’s stock trades. Josephs, who lives in Santa Monica, California, is not keeping an eye on his own portfolio. Instead, the 20-something tech entrepreneur has spent years intensely following the stocks that are bought and sold by people on the other side of the country -- members of the House or Senate. “It all started off as infuriating,” he said.

“You're like, ‘what the, wait, how are they allowed to do it when other Americans can’t?’” As long as a trade is reported within 45 days, there’s no law preventing members of the House or Senate from trading stocks, even if the bills they pass or committees they sit on could influence a company’s stock price. Outraged at first, Josephs says he decided to get in on the action. He moved out West and with a handful of friends launched the app Autopilot

