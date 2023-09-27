Tech CEO’s killing sparks manhunt for ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect, police say

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old CEO of a tech start-up in Baltimore, police said. City officials announced Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, who is charged with first-degree murder in LaPere’s death.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said Billingsley, a registered sex offender who was released from prison last fall, is armed and “extremely dangerous.”“We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” acting Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said at a. “This individual will kill, and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm.”
Police said that they believe LaPere and Billingsley did not know each other, but it’s unclear how authorities were able to determine that Billingsley is a suspect. Worley said that her apartment complex had security measures in place that would have required someone to “allow the [suspect] in the building.”
A Baltimore police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
list for social impact, was found dead at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responded to a missing-person call made shortly beforehand, and discovered that LaPere had suffered severe injuries to her head.
Billingsley, who also faces additional charges such as assault and reckless endangerment in LaPere's killing, was previously convicted of violent crimes in 2009, 2011 and 2015, including a sex offense, city officials said. After pleading guilty to a first-degree sex offense in 2015, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, records show. But Billingsley was
A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. The agency told the
that Billingsley was released “on mandatory supervision as required by statute” and not parole.
Scott told reporters Tuesday that Billingsley should have never been released.
"The conviction should be the conviction," Scott said.
LaPere's death was met with "profound sadness and shock" by EcoMap Technologies, the Baltimore start-up she co-founded to by mapping it and putting it on an accessible platform.
“The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time,” the company wrote on. “Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.”
It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved founder and