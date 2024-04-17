Teamsters Union Donates to Republican Senator Josh Hawley's Reelection Campaign

The Teamsters Union ’s political action committee contributed $5,000 to Sen. Josh Hawley ’s reelection campaign , a closer step toward Republican s for the historically Democrat-aligned organization.The donation comes after the union’s PAC also donated to the Republican National Committee for the first time in 20 years, as Breitbart News. That donation was for $45,000 and came after the union’s leadership met with former President Donald Trump for the second time in January.

The outlet reported that Hawley had made a point to align himself with the labor movement. In March, he joined Teamster workers on strike outside St. Louis, and, in late 2022, he voted for an amendment from Sen. Bernie Sanders to add seven paid sick days to rail workers’ contracts. Hawley outraised his Democrat opponent, Lucas Kunce, in the first quarter of 2024, $2.56 million to $2.25 million, according to Axios.

The outlet noted that Republicans — “led by Trump” — have made “inroads with working-class voters if not all of their leaders.” Still, the United Auto Workers endorsed President Joe Biden in January.

