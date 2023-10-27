Team Biden barely responds to Democrat Dean Phillips' longshot primary challenge

Allies of President Joe Biden barely responded to Rep. Dean Phillips' longshot primary challenge against the president.launched a longshotPhillips told reporters Friday that he tried to speak to Biden by phone on Thursday, but the president did not take his call. PhillipsU.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN)(R) holds a rally outside of the N.H.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Phillips is"not mounting a serious or meaningful bid to be president of the United States."

Phillips, for his part, insists that his running against Biden will not work to the advantage of the eventual Republican nominee, a field currently dominated by former President Donald Trump. One of Phillips' fellow members of Congress was a little easier on him."I like and respect Dean," said Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa."But I'm a 'Day One' supporter of Joe Biden and that isn't changing." Both Boyle and Dickens serve on the Biden campaign's national advisory board."I admire the president. headtopics.com

"We appreciate the congressman's almost 100% support of this president," she said. Jean-Pierre is prohibited by law from endorsing candidates from the White House lectern.

