Teachers Report High Incidence of Gun-Related Lockdowns in Schools

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, 15-year-old Leah Zundel waves a placard during a student walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Roughly a quarter of teachers surveyed by the Pew Research Center said they’ve experienced a gun-related lockdown during the last school year.

Curran has firsthand experience in a public school classroom, having taught middle school science for several years in Mississippi before going to graduate school. Democratic and Democratic-leaning teachers were more likely to favor the mental health approach, according to the Pew Research Center. Preventing a school shooting from the outset might be most effectively done with the mental health approach, he said. That includes relationship building, engaging students in school, and fostering trusting relationships with teachers.

Teachers Gun-Related Lockdowns School Shootings Active Shooter School Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High schools to high majors: Final Four includes 3 coaches with roots in high schoolAlabama coach Nate Oats had become comfortable coaching at Romulus High School outside of Detroit. His desire to take any Division I college coaching job waned through the years before he got an opportunity on Bobby Hurley's staff at Buffalo.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

High schools to high majors: Final Four includes 3 coaches with roots in high schoolMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

28 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great ReviewsProof high style and high ratings don't have to come with a high price tag.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

DPS Report Outlines Unequal Barriers and Ceilings for Latino Students, Teachers'There are some things that are hard to read,' DPS superintendent Alex Marrero said. 'It's something that's a reality, and it shouldn't be.'

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

High School Teachers Go Viral Sharing Mean Things Students Have SaidOof! If you ever needed more proof teachers are saints, watch these two educators laugh their way through some of the ruthless commentary from their students.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

1 in 4 U.S. Teachers Report Gun-Related Lockdowns in SchoolsAccording to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, about 25% of U.S. teachers experienced a 'gun-related lockdown' during the 2022-23 school year. The survey aimed to understand teachers' concerns and challenges regarding school shootings.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »