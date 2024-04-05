Teachers protest against the elimination of pay equity fund

For Merari Portes, a teacher at CommuniKids Language Immersion Preschool, the salary boost from the District’s first-of-its-kind Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund was life-changing: After years of scraping by teaching preschoolers, she was able to buy a house. “We made commitments based on a long-term salary,” Portes, who is from the Dominican Republic, said in Spanish of her mortgage.teachers: Less than two years after D.C. began supplementing their pay with stipends, Mayor Muriel E.

Bowser (D) has proposed eliminating the fund entirelyOn Friday, Portes was among roughly 200 people who converged in Samuel Gompers Park in Mount Vernon Square to call on Bowser and the D.C. Council to reverse the elimination of the fund, which for Portes could amount to a 25 percent pay cut and for others could be as high as 40 percent. Bowser has said she did not want to slash the program and that it was due to a budget restraint outside of her contro

