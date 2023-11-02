Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay and resources

“Our kids deserve more than teachers that are absolutely exhausted and at the end of their ropes,” said Sarah Trapido, a special education teacher at Kellogg Middle School who was picketing Wednesday morning.

“Funding has not kept pace with the needs of our students, nor our educators,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero told reporters on Wednesday. “We strive to offer a compensation that attracts and retains talent. But unlike a private organization, we don’t have record profits we can tap into.”Guerrero said the district is scheduled to meet with the union and a state mediator on Friday.

Doctors have suggested that she quit because of the toll her job has taken on her physical health, she said. He said that smaller class sizes would both lighten educators’ workload and help them give students more individualized attention if they’re struggling.

The district said the union’s proposals would create hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending and result in potential staffing cuts.It also cited declining enrollment as a financial concern — the district has lost nearly 3,000 students since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the 2019-20 school year, state data shows.

