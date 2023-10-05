Teachers in this N.J. district earn median salary of $115K. See latest top 10 ranking.

Public school teachers in New Jersey made a median salary of $77,943 during the 2022-23 school year, according to the recently released statein the state tend to be larger, or regional districts without elementary schools, an NJ Advance Media analysis of recently released state data shows. Only two of the top 10 are K-8 districts.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

DCPS teachers can get a free coffee at Dunkin’ in honor of World Teachers’ DayDunkin’ Donuts is offering a free medium or iced coffee on Thursday for World Teachers’ Day.

Dunkin' offers free coffee to teachers on World Teachers DayDunkin' is celebrating teachers with free coffee for all educators.

A lesson from two teachers battling breast cancerCBS 2\u0027s Lauren Victory has the story about two Romeoville teachers who walked the same halls for years but only recently formed a bond over a serious situation.

Teachers in southern Colorado put jobs at risk by speaking publicly about curriculumThe board was the first in the nation to adopt conservative civics education program 'American Birthright,' which considers things like DEI learning inhibitors.

How secondary mathematics teachers' beliefs and knowledge influence their teaching in mainland ChinaPast research on Chinese mathematics teaching has focused mainly on the role of teacher's beliefs and professional knowledge separately in teaching approaches, or examined three variables—teacher's beliefs, professional knowledge and teaching approaches—in correlational studies. How teaching beliefs and professional knowledge specifically influence teaching approaches remained largely unclear. Also, most studies have focused on pre-service or elementary school teachers in the West. There is a need to know whether these conceptual frameworks can be applied and adapted to the Chinese teaching context at the secondary level.